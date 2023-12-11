The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner Sells 4,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSGGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.68, for a total value of C$450,720.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.0 %

DSG traded up C$1.08 on Monday, hitting C$113.71. 143,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,567. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$90.22 and a 12 month high of C$113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.