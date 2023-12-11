Synapse Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $76.51 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

