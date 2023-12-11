Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

TSE:SGY opened at C$6.84 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$9.89. The firm has a market cap of C$686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. Research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.8402948 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

