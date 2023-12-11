StockNews.com Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NYSE NBR opened at $79.55 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $190.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

