StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.