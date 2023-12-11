Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $125,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,893.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 802,503 shares of company stock worth $11,548,396. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 41.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 222,649 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 35.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

