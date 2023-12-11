Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 802,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,396. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

