Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.0 million-$390.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.8 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 2.2 %

SPWH traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 516,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,318. The company has a market cap of $158.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $113,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

