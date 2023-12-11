Scotiabank Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $20.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of S stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.51.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 151,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $351,507.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,575 shares of company stock worth $6,987,513 in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 18.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.