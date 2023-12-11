Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNDR. Stephens dropped their target price on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Schneider National from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

