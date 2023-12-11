Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 148,832 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,372,382.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,486,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,489,757.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,123.49.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,790,888.51.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $976,872.24.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,673,382.44.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,171.15.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30.90.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $580,796.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,922,676.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 82,864 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,962.40.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189,575 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,911,872.00.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. 281,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.