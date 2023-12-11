Raymond James Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,450.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,180.78.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,242.95 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,248.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,020.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,997.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.