PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.95.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.