Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.70.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $100.87 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.