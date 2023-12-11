Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

PAHC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.95 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

