Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,023,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,100,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

