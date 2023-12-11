Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,480.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.