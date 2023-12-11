Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Oracle has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.13. 15,461,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.56. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

