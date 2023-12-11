Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.3 million-$236.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.0 million. Ooma also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.130 EPS.

Ooma Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 147,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,344. The company has a market cap of $254.72 million, a PE ratio of 144.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 23,929.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 99.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

