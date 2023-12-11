Olin (NYSE:OLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLN. Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.27.

OLN opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Olin will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $221,775,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth $182,905,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 33.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $67,494,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

