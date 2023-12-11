NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 182,060 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $11.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $463.64. 17,880,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,852,746. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.06 and a 200 day moving average of $443.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

