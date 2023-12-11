Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nelnet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.52 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nelnet will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 742,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nelnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

