Mizuho Boosts EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $30.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.6 %

EYPT opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,919,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.