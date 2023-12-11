Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $21.25. 276,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $765.21 million, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda bought 23,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,128,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 117.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 429,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

