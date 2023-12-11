Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Get Match Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.