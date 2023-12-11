LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. Analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

