Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $89.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

