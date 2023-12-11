Kyle P. West Acquires 1,250 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) insider Kyle P. West purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $49,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 1,720,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,810. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 51.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 62.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

