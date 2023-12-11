KeyCorp Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.31.

Phreesia Price Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.84. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $37,140.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,295.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $37,140.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,479 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 108.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after buying an additional 772,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after buying an additional 624,456 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 36.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after buying an additional 471,391 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

