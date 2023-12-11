Kenfarb & CO. Sells 212 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kenfarb & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.04. 6,037,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,568,418. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

