Kenfarb & CO. Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kenfarb & CO. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,567,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $3.11 on Monday, hitting $329.58. 350,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,136. The company has a market capitalization of $328.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

