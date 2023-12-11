JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Cut by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,460. The stock has a market cap of $458.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.53 and its 200 day moving average is $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.