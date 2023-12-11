Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 835 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $150.02. 2,052,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,481. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $403.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.