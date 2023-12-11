Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 276,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 126,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 97,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 252,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after buying an additional 82,966 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.65 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
