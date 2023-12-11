Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JCI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

