J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $186.62 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $184.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

