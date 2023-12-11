Intrepid Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrepid Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 175.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 293,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 93,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72,328 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,023,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,100,545. The firm has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

