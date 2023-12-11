Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.41. 994,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.09. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.