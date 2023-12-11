Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

MA traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $414.99. 511,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

