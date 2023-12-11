Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 196 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 87.1% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $260,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $45,378,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the second quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $621.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.46.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

