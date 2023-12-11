Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42,735 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $16.20 on Monday, hitting $469.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,841. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

