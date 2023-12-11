Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 406,574 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 406,574 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,291,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,950,014. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

