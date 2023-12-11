H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $45.43 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,162,000 after acquiring an additional 63,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1,134.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

