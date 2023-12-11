HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.080-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $985.0 million-$995.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.0 million. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.71.

HQY stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.86. 852,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,069. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 207.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $365,903.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,072. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

