HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPSC. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.57.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPSC

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,183.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.