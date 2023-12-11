HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Up 4%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 1,963,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,911,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $16,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HashiCorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $3,044,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 88,682 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

