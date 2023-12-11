Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $32.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

