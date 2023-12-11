Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $34.36 on Monday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,099,000 after buying an additional 351,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after acquiring an additional 715,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

