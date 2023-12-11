Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Funko alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FNKO

Funko Trading Up 7.0 %

FNKO opened at $6.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $356.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Funko will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 12,570 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $91,006.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,620,027.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $521,916. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Funko by 166.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.