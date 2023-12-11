Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 2.7 %

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.47. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

